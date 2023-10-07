Foreign Ministry Following Up On Killing Of Jordanian Citizen In Canada

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) - The Operations Center Unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and Jordanian Embassy in Canada followed up on killing of a Jordanian wife in Biel area by her husband.In a statement on Saturday, the unit's director, Sufian Qudah, said the unit and the Jordanian embassy in Canada are following up on the wife's murder by her 37-year-old Jordanian husband, who was arrested by the local Canadian authorities.Qudah also noted Jordanian embassy in the Canadian capital, Ottawa, is following up criminal investigations to determine the crime's circumstances with the local authorities.Qudah expressed sincere feelings of condolences and sympathy to the victim's family.