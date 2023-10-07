Fair Weather Forecast Saturday To Monday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) - Saturday weather will be moderate almost countrywide, while it will be relatively hot in the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, Sunday will see a slight rise in temperatures, and the autumn weather will be moderate almost nationwide and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.On Monday, the weather will be fair almost countrywide and relatively blazing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit 28 degrees Celsius, sliding to 15C at night, while the port city of Aqaba will see a sweltering 34C, dropping to 23C.