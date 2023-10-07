Campus Activewear Becomes First Footwear Manufacturer To Obtain Latest BIS License

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 06 October 2023: Campus Activewear Ltd., one of India\'s largest sports and athleisure footwear brands, proudly announces the achievement of becoming the first domestic shoe manufacturer to obtain the license* from BIS. This significant milestone emphasizes the brand's commitment to manufacturing top-quality footwear and ensuring customer satisfaction.



This milestone perfectly resonates with the \'Make in India\' initiative, which encourages the manufacturing and production of high-quality products within the country. By producing footwear that complies with stringent BIS quality norms, Campus Activewear delivers superior-quality products for its customers and contributes to the \'Make in India\' mission of promoting indigenous manufacturing while ensuring global quality standards. The brand\'s dedication to excellence reinforces its position as a responsible player keeping innovation and customer experience at the core.



Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear, expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“We are immensely proud to announce that Campus Activewear has achieved the milestone of being the pioneer domestic shoe manufacturer to obtain the license* from BIS (Updated from 2010 to 2023 QCO: 15844 Part I) by adopting some of the most comprehensive and stringent standards in the world. This remarkable milestone reflects our commitment to producing footwear of the highest quality, underpinned by rigorous process control. We believe our customers deserve nothing but the best, and this achievement reaffirms our dedication to that promise.”



Campus Activewear\'s journey towards compliance with BIS quality standards began with a steadfast dedication and significant investment, all focused on setting up state-of-the-art testing labs. Adhering to the highest quality standards, these labs are equipped with cutting-edge equipment precisely aligned with BIS requirements and capable of conducting a majority of BIS tests on Campus Activewear\'s products. The first major step towards achieving BIS compliance was initiated at the Dehradun plant, which was granted the first *license on 3 July 2023. Subsequently, the company received the license* from BIS for its Baddi plant on 28 July 2023, followed by the second Baddi plant on 13 August 2023. These licenses* were granted after rigorous inspections and evaluations by BIS authorities.



The government\'s recent mandate for the footwear sector to adhere to BIS quality standards serves two purposes: promoting business growth and preserving its competitive advantage. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is enforcing Quality Control Orders (QCOs) across several footwear categories, which has caused a paradigm change in the Indian footwear industry. Footwear brands must balance fast compliance with the least amount of business interruption.



This pivotal development didn't just pose challenges; it also unveiled unprecedented prospects for brands to position themselves as leaders in quality, durability, and innovation within this ever-evolving domain, and Campus Activewear has emerged as the pioneer on this front. Every component of Campus\'s diverse range of products underwent meticulous testing to ensure strict adherence to the latest BIS norms. The company\'s commitment to quality and excellence extends to all aspects of its footwear, from design and manufacturing to the final product, assuring consumers of the highest standards.



Campus Activewear reiterates its promise to deliver products compliant with BIS quality standards to its customers, reinforcing its position as an industry leader in innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.



About Campus Activewear Ltd.



Campus is India's one of largest sports and athleisure footwear brands# in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Mr. Hari Krishan Agarwal with his acumen, skill and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand ''Campus'' has emerged as one of the biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brand in India that offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through a fashion-forward approach. With over 20,000 retail touchpoints, over 200 company exclusive outlets, a website (campusshoes) and among one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand especially for - young adults, everyday performers and fashionistas. Strengthening the brand\'s leadership position in India, Campus got listed in May 2022 with NSE and BSE.

