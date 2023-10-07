Modern Air Solutions Enhances Indoor Comfort With Comprehensive Warranty Programs

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 6, 2023 2:30 am - Modern Air Solutions, a seasoned HVAC expert with over 50 years of experience, understands the paramount importance of proper installation.

Oswego, Illinois : Modern Air Solutions, a seasoned HVAC expert with over 50 years of experience, understands the paramount importance of proper installation. Beyond their authorized installations, they offer homeowners and businesses an added layer of assurance through comprehensive warranty coverage on new HVAC equipment.

Modern Air Solutions proudly participates in Carrier Warranty Programs, providing comprehensive warranty options for residential and commercial customers. With a registered Carrier® product, customers automatically receive a 10-year warranty on all parts, safeguarding their HVAC investment for years.

For customers who choose to enroll in the MAS maintenance program, an additional benefit awaits. This commitment to regular maintenance ensures optimal system performance and grants customers a matching 10-year labor warranty on all Carrier parts. This dual warranty approach underlines Modern Air Solutions' dedication to customer satisfaction.

Modern Air Solutions offers further flexibility by extending a 10-year labor warranty option with installing a new system, provided a MAS membership remains active. This warranty gives customers peace of mind, knowing that their HVAC system is covered from all angles.

For more information about the comprehensive warranty programs offered by Modern Air Solutions Inc., interested parties are encouraged to contact the team of Modern Air Solutions for additional details.

About Modern Air Solutions: Modern Air Solutions boasts over five decades of experience in the HVAC industry, making them a trusted choice for all heating and cooling needs. Their commitment to proper installations and comprehensive warranty coverage ensures customers enjoy years of indoor comfort. As a Carrier Factory Authorized Dealer, Modern Air Solutions continues to uphold the highest standards of excellence.

Company: Modern Air Solutions

Address: 195 Kendall Point Dr.

City: Oswego

State: IL

Zip Code: 60543

Telephone: +1 630-675-4194

Email:



Modern Air Solutions Inc is a professional (HVAC) company offering comprehensive HVAC services for residential and commercial properties. We have a team of skilled and dedicated technicians delivering high-quality installations, repairs, and maintenance solutions to ensure optimal indoor air quality and comfort for you. Modern Air Solutions Inc strives to provide reliable and cost-effective HVAC services to meet the unique needs of every customer.