Infosec Train to host a free webinar titled 'Mastering Offensive Security'

What

Offensive security, often referred to as ethical hacking or penetration testing, is a cybersecurity approach that focuses on proactively identifying and addressing vulnerabilities and weaknesses within computer systems, networks, applications, and other digital assets.

The "Mastering Offensive Security" webinar, hosted by Infosec Train and featuring cybersecurity expert Amit as the speaker, is a comprehensive four-day workshop designed to provide participants with in-depth knowledge and practical skills in the field of ethical hacking. Covering topics ranging from offensive security fundamentals and vulnerability assessment to web application security and network exploitation, this webinar offers a unique opportunity for IT professionals and cybersecurity enthusiasts to learn from industry experts, earn a CPE Certificate, gain access to recorded sessions, receive post-training support, and benefit from free career guidance and mentorship, all while delving into the fascinating world of offensive security.

When

9th to 12th October

8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending the "Mastering Offensive Security" webinar by Infosec Train is an essential opportunity for professionals and enthusiasts seeking to gain practical expertise in ethical hacking. With a comprehensive curriculum, industry expert guidance, CPE certification, access to recorded sessions, and post-training support, this webinar not only equips attendees with valuable skills but also offers a clear pathway for career growth and advancement in the dynamic field of offensive security. Don't miss this chance to learn from the best, enhance your professional credentials, and receive ongoing mentorship for your cybersecurity journey.

Agenda for the Webinar

Day 1: Introduction to Offensive Security

.Overview of offensive security

.Understanding the attacker mindset

.Ethical considerations in offensive security Information Gathering and Reconnaissance

.OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence) Techniques

.DNS Enumeration

.Google Hacking

.Social Engineering and Manipulation

Day 2: Vulnerability Assessment and Exploitation

.Scanning and Enumeration

.Exploiting Common Vulnerabilities

.Metasploit Framework

.Post-Exploitation Techniques

Day 3: Web Application Security

.OWASP Top Ten Vulnerabilities

.Session Hijacking

.Understanding WAFs and How They Work

Day 4: Network Security and Exploitation

.Sniffing and Spoofing

.Man-in-the-Middle (MITM) Attacks

.Wireless Network Attacks

.Network Hardening and Defense

About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, InfosecTrain empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as cybersecurity training and consultancy pioneers. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

