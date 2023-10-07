Global External Defibrillators Market: On Track To Achieve 11% CAGR During 2021-2026

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 6, 2023 5:56 am - Due to an increase in sudden cardiac arrest instances, enhanced product development, public deployment initiatives, and sedentary lifestyle patterns among the general population, the External Defibrillators Market is gaining traction.

An external defibrillator is used to assist those who have experienced a sudden cardiac arrest in resuming normal heart rhythm. It is a complex yet user-friendly medical gadget that can evaluate the heart's rhythm and, if required, provide an electrical shock or defibrillation to assist the heart in reestablishing a healthy rhythm.

External Defibrillators Market is being pushed by technical advancements in external defibrillators

Continuous improvements in both manual and automatic external defibrillators have enabled for the creation of more efficient devices with improved operations, such as speedy shock delivery, voice prompts, and small size. As such advancements tend to give manufacturers with a competitive edge, prominent businesses are always focusing on new product development to strengthen their position in this industry. Some of the new product developments are as follows:

. In March 2022, Avive secured $22 million in Series A investment for the development of an intelligent automated external defibrillator technology and linked platform to reduce out-of-hospital cardiac arrest deaths.

. In November 2020, HeartHero got CE mark approval for its 'Elliot' automated external defibrillator (AED), which is one of the low-cost portable devices with simple operations that weighs little over a pound.

. In June 2020, Philips received pre-market approval for its HeartStart FR3 and HeartStart FRx AEDs from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The HeartStart FR3 is a professional-grade AED designed for medical personnel and first-responders while the HeartStart FRx is a public-access AED for emergency use at public places

. In September 2019, Mindray announced the launch of its BeneHeart C Series automated external defibrillator (AED) featuring smarter operations and faster shock delivery providing better resuscitation outcomes in an event of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA)

Get Detailed Research Insights on External Defibrillators Market with Report TOC @ defibrillation initiatives are boosting its adoption and driving the External Defibrillators Market

One of the top causes of mortality worldwide is sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Furthermore, the growing senior population, which is predisposed to cardiac abnormalities due to increasing degradation in the structure and function of the heart, as well as the general population's adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, contribute significantly to the prevalence of SCA in public areas. To address this problem, governmental and private entities have launched a variety of efforts to promote access to external defibrillators or offer funding to support such programs -

. In December 2021, the city of Vancouver has approved a motion put forward by St. John Ambulance B.C. & Yukon to place 1,000 AEDs and first aid supplies throughout the city

. In September 2021, the governing body of men's and women's lacrosse in the US - USA Lacrosse, entered in a three-year partnership with Stryker to be an official AED provider to US National Teams and USA Lacrosse at discounted pricing

. In May 2021, the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has awarded a $6.4 million grant to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service (DHHS) for the distribution of 2,500 AEDs throughout the state

. In March 2021, the government in Canada announced an investment of $700,000 to purchase up to 350 AEDs and place them at all the public schools in Nova Scotia

Competitive Landscape Analysis : External Defibrillators Market

The External Defibrillators Market is marked by the presence of Important players such as Stryker Corporation (US); Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands); Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan); Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan); Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China); and others.