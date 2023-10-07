Unmanned Traffic Management Market's $1.1 Billion Ascent

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 6, 2023 8:11 am - The Unmanned Traffic Management Market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,098 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.9% from USD 106 million in 2022.

The Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market is poised for exponential growth, with projections indicating it will reach a staggering USD 1.1 billion by 2030. This market, which was valued at USD 106 million in 2022, is expected to expand at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.9%. These findings are part of a comprehensive report titled "Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market by Component (Solutions, Software, Services), Type (Persistent, Non-Persistent), End-User, Application (Aviation, Homeland Security, Agriculture, Logistics & Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030."

Key Market Players:

Key market players, including Altitude Angel, Thales Group, AirMap, Inc., Airbus, and ANRA Technologies, have primarily relied on government funding and substantial research and development expenditures to fuel their growth. These industry leaders have also expanded their market presence by introducing technologically advanced, cost-effective software solutions and services, further propelling the UTM market's growth.

goal of UTM is to revolutionize the way unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) operate in low-altitude airspace, making their operations safe and efficient. Key services provided by UTM include airspace design and dynamic configuration, dynamic geo-fencing, severe weather and wind avoidance, congestion management, terrain avoidance, route planning and re-routing, separation management, sequencing, and spacing, and contingency management.

In managing small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), UTM offers essential functionalities like authentication, airspace design, airspace corridors, dynamic geo-fencing, weather integration, congestion prediction, sequencing and spacing, trajectory adjustments for safety, contingency management, separation management, transition locations within the National Airspace (NAS), and dynamic geo-fencing design.

The aviation segment is projected to dominate the UTM market between 2022 and 2030. UTM systems play a pivotal role in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of drones in proximity to airports, preventing collisions with other aircraft, and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Breaking down the market by component, the software segment is expected to lead the UTM market between 2022 and 2030. Effective UTM systems heavily rely on the integration of sensors, equipment, and software modules. Various companies operating in the UTM market are actively developing cost-effective and efficient software solutions crucial for managing drone fleets, conducting automated beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights, and maintaining essential flight data logs for regulatory compliance.

Geographically, North America is poised to maintain its dominance in the UTM market, having held the largest market share in 2022. The concentration of the commercial drone industry in North America, coupled with significant investments in UTM solutions by private companies and government organizations in the United States and Canada, is expected to drive substantial growth in the region. The increasing deployment of drones across various sectors, including atmospheric research, emergency monitoring, cartography, agriculture, and advertising, is contributing to North America's robust presence in the UTM market.

