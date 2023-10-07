FAN EXPO Portland Returns To January 12-14 With Trejo, Cox, D'onofrio, Cullen, Lee Among First Stars

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 6, 2023 8:15 am - Tickets for Pop Culture Extravaganza at Oregon Convention Center with Advanced Rates on Sale Now; Celebrities, Creators, Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Authors, Programming and More Featured

Fans of all things pop culture across the Pacific Northwest have marked their calendars for the return of FAN EXPO Portland, set for January 12-14, 2024, at the Oregon Convention Center. With the three-month countdown officially on, a few fan favorites, including Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), the "Daredevil" tandem of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, Peter Cullen (Transformers) and Jason Lee (Vanilla Sky, Almost Famous), are already on board as the first to commit to what will be a star-studded celebrity lineup.

FAN EXPO Portland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

Danny Trejo has developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard-earned and atypical road to success. From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, from acting to producing, and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejo's name, face, and achievements are well recognized in Hollywood and beyond. He has starred in dozens of films including Desperado, Heat, the From Dusk Till Dawn series, Con Air, Once Upon A Time In Mexico, the Spy Kids movies, Machete and many more.

Charlie Cox has had more than 40 screen credits, with his role as "Matt Murdock" on "Daredevil" (reprised in "She-Hulk" and Spider-Man: No Way Home) the most prominent. He gained wide notice for his portrayal of "Owen Sleater" in the HBO period drama "Boardwalk Empire" and played the lead role of "Michael Kinsella" in the AMC+ crime drama series "Kin."

In addition to starring as "Wilson Fisk" opposite Cox in the Netflix series "Daredevil," Vincent D'Onofrio has a resume of more than 100 roles, most popularly as the lead detective "Bobby Goren" in the long-running NBC drama "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." His notable film credits include Full Metal Jacket, Dying Young, Men in Black, Mystic Pizza, Jurassic World and The Break Up.

Peter Cullen is a voice actor in 200+ films and TV shows, notably portraying "Optimus Prime" in numerous iterations of the "Transformers" franchise. Some of his other well-known works include roles in "Winnie The Pooh," "Chip 'n' Dale," "The Flintstone Kids" and dozens of others.

A native of Southern California, Jason Lee is a photographer, producer, director, and actor. Having established a successful career as a professional skateboarder during skateboarding's pivotal late 80s and early 90s period, Lee would go on to pursue acting.