(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 6, 2023 8:45 am - Become a Leader and Upskill with the ACMA's MSL and Medical Affairs Certification

NEW JERSEY - Medical affairs span various backgrounds and roles within the healthcare industry. With constantly evolving regulations, increasing patient demands, and competitive market landscapes, medical affairs professionals must stay up-to-date with the latest knowledge and skills to thrive. The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) is proud to address this need with its Board Certified Medical Affairs Specialist (BCMAS) program.

It's the first accredited Medical Science Liaison (MSL) and Medical Affairs board certification program. The online course is self-paced and designed to equip medical affairs and MSL professionals with the necessary expertise in their field. The BCMAS is the only internationally recognized medical affairs certification by regulators in over 80 countries.

This recognition sets professionals apart in the job market and demonstrates their commitment to excellence and continuous learning. Medical affairs and MSL professionals come from various backgrounds, including nursing, pharmacy, and medicine in the life and physical sciences. They may work in the pharmaceutical industry, with medical devices, diagnostics, and biotechnology companies.

Board-certified professionals may work with medical education companies, advertising agencies, CROs, and independent research and development organizations. As such, the need for an international standard for medical affairs certification is evident. ACMA's program provides this standard by focusing on five key domains in its curriculum:

?Life Sciences

?Regulation and Compliance

?Core Competencies

?Medical Affairs Processes

?Soft Skills

The ACMA program adheres to CFR regulations and ethical principles for medical affairs, but it also aligns with the Nuremberg Code, the Belmont Report, and the Declaration of Helsinki. The program will help medical professionals stay up-to-date on the latest developments and provide them with the tools to succeed. Within the BCMAS program, professionals gain experience through the program's learning outcomes to demonstrate their expertise in critical areas of medical affairs roles.

Not only does the program cover the essentials, but it offers networking opportunities with like-minded professionals. Participants can join ACMA's exclusive LinkedIn group to engage in discussions, share experiences, and build relationships within the medical affairs community. Participants have six months to access and complete the board certification.

Most learners complete the certification within 2-3 months. Accreditation offers other benefits like networking, career growth, and unmatched credibility in medical affairs. The BCMAS program is a badge of excellence and the most comprehensive course available, covering everything professionals must know to become reliable experts.

News outlets like FOX News, ABC News, Yahoo Finance, and Forbes recognize the BCMAS as a valuable credential for medical affairs professionals. The ACMA certifications follow rigorous standards established by IACET/ANSI. Join ACMA's mission to support and advance the professional development of medical affairs professionals.

Visit their website and register today to elevate your career. Make an impact in healthcare through continued learning and recognition as a Board Certified Medical Affairs Specialist.