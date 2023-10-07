Chronicles Of Victory: October 7, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation
of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian
occupation.
Trend presents the chronicle of the 12th day of the Second
Karabakh war:
- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an
interview to Euronews and CNN-Turk TV channels.
- Under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, the
victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham
Aliyev, an operational meeting was held at the Central Command Post of
the Ministry of Defense.
- President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the XXIII
Eurasian Economic Summit.
- Armenia bombarded the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline with
cluster-type missiles.
- Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that as a result of
artillery strikes on the Armenian Armed Forces, the command and
observation post of the defense of the 5th regiment of the Armenian
army was disabled, many were killed and wounded. An artillery
strike knocked out 1 tank and 3 artillery
installations of the Armenian Armed Forces. The ministry also
shared a video of the Shukurbayli village of
Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, liberated from the Armenian
occupation.
- Armenian Armed Forces fired at the villages of Tartar, Barda, Aghdam,
Aghjabadi, Fuzuli, and Jabrayil districts.
- Azerbaijani Defense Ministry published a list of the destroyed military equipment of the Armenian
Armed Forces, and also shared footage of its destruction.
- Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared a video of the Shaybay village of Azerbaijan's
Jabrayil district, liberated from the Armenian occupation.
- Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared footage of the military equipment abandoned by
the Armenian servicemen.
- Another UAV of Armenia was destroyed .
- As a result of fire from Azerbaijani troops, about 10 tanks,
six D-20 cannons, one "Akatsiya" self-propelled artillery unit,
about 30 vehicles, and a large number of Armenian manpower were
destroyed. A group of soldiers from units located in the defensive
areas of the 1st and 7th regiments of the Armenian Armed Forces,
leaving their combat positions without permission, deserted.
MENAFN07102023000187011040ID1107205031
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.