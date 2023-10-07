Four People Injured In Night Missile Attack On Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people were injured during the night missile attack on Odesa region.

"At night, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa region. Four people were injured," Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

According to him, the victims were injured by glass fragments. They were provided with all necessary medical assistance.

The official noted that the terrorists' target was civilian and port infrastructure. The Russians hit a guesthouse and a granary near a port in Odesa district.

Missile fragments and the blast wave caused a fire in a garage cooperative, several apartment blocks were damaged.

As reported, the enemy attacked Odesa region with Oniks supersonic anti-ship missiles launched from the Bastion coastal missile system in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Photo: Operational Command "South"