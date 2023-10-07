(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) --

1957 -- The Popular Theatrical Troupe kicks off its first season with two plays, "Matar Saif," and "Ummak Teraz Awal." 1961 -- The first British Ambassador to Kuwait, John Richmond, delivers his credentials to the Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

1961 -- Authorities divide Kuwait into ten constituencies where citizens can vote for two parliamentary hopefuls in each one. Accordingly, the Constituent Assembly has been established with 20 members.

1992 -- Kuwait agrees to join the (1987) Montreal Protocol on ozone depleting substances.

1996 -- Voters head to the polls to elect 50 MPs out of the 230 competing hopefuls for seats in the National Assembly.

2000 -- Hawalli governor Ibrahim Al-Mudhaf passes away at the age of 68.

2001 -- The cabinet adopts establishing the higher committee for charities.

2003 -- British Queen Elizabeth II grants the Empire Medal to Mohammad Abdulrahman Al-Bahar for his services to the British community in Kuwait.

2005 -- Sheikh Salem Fahad Al-Salem Al-Sabah passes away at the age of 50. He was a prominent figure in the sports field, serving as president of Kuwait Handball Association and Salmiya Sports Club.

2006 -- Kuwait Sports Club holds on its 45th anniversary a match with Brazil with participation of the legendary player Pele.

2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inks two agreements with Somalia with USD 10 million to be allocated for contributing to building an airport and a university.

2017 - Kuwait is designated for top sewage water treatment at the Arab level as declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UNICEF.

2020 -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah designates Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Crown Prince.

2022 -- Kuwaiti athlete Mohammad Al-Fadhli wins gold medal in saber category in the Asian Fencing Under 23 Championships, held in Kuwait. (end) ag