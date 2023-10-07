Air India Introduces Special Seating Options For Solo Female Travelers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
New Delhi : In a move that would make travelling more convenient and comfortable for women, Air India has reportedly introduced a new policy allowing female flyers to choose special seats, according to a local media outlet.
Solo female travellers and mothers, in particular, shall be given the option to take an alternative seat - ideally aisle or window - according to Indian newspaper Hindustan Times (HT), quoting a directive issued in an 'internal mail'.
“To ensure the female guests travelling with us have a comfortable flight, we as a company are adopting a gender-sensitive seat assignment practice," the mail read as published in media.
In case there are vacant slots, solo female passengers seated between men could be offered a different seat, it added. Cabin crew members could also discreetly relocate mothers with infants to a seat with a bassinet location.
The 'new policy' comes after the airline reportedly received feedback that female passengers who are travelling alone "feel uncomfortable when assigned a middle seat", media said.
