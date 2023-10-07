Russians Attack Odesa Region With Oniks Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, Russian aggressors struck Odesa region with Oniks supersonic missiles.
"At night, the enemy attacked Odesa region with Oniks supersonic anti-ship missiles launched from the Bastion coastal missile system in the temporarily occupied Crimea," the Operational Command "South" posted on Facebook .
According to the military, a guesthouse in the recreation area and a granary of the port infrastructure were hit.
Missile fragments and the blast wave caused a fire in a garage cooperative, several apartment blocks were damaged.
"No casualties have been reported," the Operational Command "South" added.
