SJ Auctioneers Will Hold An Online Collectibles, Toys, Decor & Glass Art Auction On Sunday, Oct. 15

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Brooklyn, NY, USA, October 7, 2023 -- SJ Auctioneers will present an online-only Collectibles, Toys, Décor & Glass Art auction on Sunday, October 15th, beginning at 5 pm Eastern time. 238 lots will come up for bid, led by a rare full set of 75 Matchbox toy vehicles from 1973, a vintage Marx Civil War Blue and Grey playset, and a Big Nose Freaks Out Nintendo Entertainment System game.



The rest of the catalog includes Cartier sterling collections, beer trays, and fine items from artists, designers and silversmiths such as Tiffany, & Company, Dominick & Haff, Jose Hess, Cartier, Emile Delaire, Gorham Movito, Reed & Barton, Watson, Wallace, WM B Kerr, Italian Vetreria Murano, Arte and Sackermann Hessenberg & Company.



Vintage toys and games will feature items by American Flyer, Lionel, Tootsie Toy, Tonka, Buddy L, Lesney, GI Joe and Hasbro. An expected top is the Matchbox collectors group of 75 toy vehicles, the full catalogue set from 1973 complete with brochure. Most come in boxes that are in fair condition. The set is expected to gavel for $4,500-$6,000.



The Marx Blue and Grey Civil War playset, from 1960, is in the original box and comes with paperwork, a manual and a 33 1/3 rpm record. The set is in wonderful condition and appears to be complete (est. $1,500-$2,500). Louis Marx and Company (1919-1980) was arguably the most well-known American toy manufacturer through the late mid-20th century.



The Big Nose Freaks Out video game is new factory sealed and should bring $500-$999. It's from Camerica, the Canadian video game company founded in 1988 that released various unlicensed video games and accessories for Nintendo Entertainment System and was the North American publisher for the British game developer Codemasters, which wrote the original game.



As in SJ Auctioneers' previous sales, this one will feature rare and interesting pieces by Herend, the Hungarian porcelain maker. They include a large (14 1⁄4 inches long) cheetah figurine in the Black Fishnet pattern with a first edition mark, in good condition (est. $3,000-$5,000). Also sold will be a lovely Delft blue hand-painted, 4-piece village group made in Holland (est. $500-$750).



A sterling silver vase by Mario Buccellati, made in the 20th century and marked“26MI”, baluster form, with bands of rocaille and a flared mouth, 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 21 ounces, is expected to gavel for $2,000-$5,000. Also, a Tiffany & Company sterling silver stamped bowl measuring 9 1⁄4 inches across by 3 inches high, should command $750-$1,200.



A pair of bronze love birds in intricate detail, handcrafted in the Philippines by Maitland Smith with beautiful patina, 13 inches long by 5 1⁄2 inches tall, showcasing the skill and artistry of the craftsmen who made them, should hit $500-$1,500; while a Maitland Smith walrus (8 1⁄2 inches long) and a sea lion (7 inches long), with p?ua shell inlay, is estimated to finish at $300-$750.



Sports collectibles include a framed group of eight college pennants from major schools, including Syracuse, Harvard and Penn State (est. $750-$2,500); a Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers Panini 2022 Prizm Pandora 400 rookie card graded PSA GEM MT 10 (est. $500-$1,000); and a 2020-2021 Topps Merlin Chrome Soccer Hobby sealed box of cards (est. $750-$2,500).



Two toys have identical estimates of $250-$500. One is a 1964 GI Joe with blond hair and a scar, dog tags, original paperwork and decals, in great original condition and including the box, which is also in very good condition. It appears never to have been played with. The other is a German-made Schuco Examino tin litho windup toy vehicle 4001 with keys, works with a movable lever.



A pair of Mickey and Minnie Mouse figurines in the box, made in Japan by the Geore Borgfeldt Corporation for Disney in 1934 and marked on the bottom,“From Donna, Christmas 1934”, is expected to change hands for $500-$750. The 4 1⁄4 inch tall bisque figures are in awesome condition all around, except for some minor box damage. This a great 90-year-old survivor.



Online bidding is via LiveAuctioneers and Bidsquare. A link to the catalog on LiveAuctioneers is here: A link to the catalog on Bidsquare is here: phone bids will be taken, but absentee bidding is available now online. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. This auction uses Autopay by LiveAuctioneers. If you place a winning bid, your card will be charged shortly after the conclusion of the auction.



To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Collectibles, Toys, Décor & Glass Art auction planned for Sunday, October 15th, beginning at 5 pm Eastern time, please visit

Company :-SJ Auctioneers

User :- Shaindy Jacob

Email :

Phone :-646-450-7553

Url :-