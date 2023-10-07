Uzbekistan Sees Increase In Consumer Price Index

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 7. The consumer
price index (CPI) in Uzbekistan increased by 0.6 percent in
September 2023, Trend reports.
The consolidated CPI rate in Uzbekistan amounted to 109.2
percent as of September 2023. The average monthly increase in CPI
from January through September 2023 reached 0.5 percent.
The CPI for goods in September amounted to 101.4 percent, while
the index rate for services was fixed at 100.6 percent. This
indicator has reached 105.3 percent for goods and 104.7 percent for
services from January through September 2023. In annual terms, the
increase in volumes reached 109.5 percent and 108.2 percent,
respectively.
CPI, being the main indicator of inflationary processes in the
consumer sector, is one of the key indicators for assessing the
socio-economic state of a country.
Meanwhile, the inflation rate in Uzbekistan amounted to 1.24
percent as of September 2023, which is the highest figure for this
month in the last three years (1.03 percent in 2022 and 1.09
percent in 2021) and also the largest increase since the beginning
of 2023.
Nevertheless, the inflation rate in Uzbekistan has remained at
its lowest point in the last five years since the beginning of
2023.
