Another Apartment Building Restored In Irpin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another apartment building will be restored in Irpin, in the Kyiv region, at the expense of the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this, according to Ukrinform.

Another apartment building is being restored in Irpin on Gostomel Highway. The overhaul is being carried out at the expense of the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression. The 42-apartment building was home to 126 people before the war, the report says.

During the active hostilities in the Kyiv region, the building was heavily damaged. The facade, exterior walls and ceilings were damaged, windows and doors were smashed, apartments were destroyed, and utilities were damaged.

According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reconstruction work is already underway. It is planned to dismantle the damaged parts of the building, restore and insulate the facade and exterior walls, and arrange the destroyed floors. The building will also have its windows and doors replaced and the interior will be finished.

The damaged apartments will be equipped with internal electrical networks, water supply and heating.

As reported, work has begun in Irpin on the construction of a new building for a kindergarten that was significantly damaged at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.