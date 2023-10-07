Local Budgets Receive UAH 330.3B In Jan-Sept 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-September 2023, local budgets received UAH 330.3 billion in payments controlled by the State Tax Service.
This was reported by the press service of the State Tax Service , according to Ukrinform.
"According to operational data, local budgets' revenues in January-September 2023 from payments controlled by the State Tax Service amount to UAH 330.3 billion," the report says.
It is noted that this is UAH 54.6 billion, or 19.8% more than in the same period of 2022.
In September 2023, local budgets received UAH 36.9 billion, which is UAH 4.4 billion (+13.7%) more than in September 2022.
As reported, in September 2023, the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine received UAH 144.1 billion.
