Enemy Attacks Poltava Region. No Casualties Reported So Far

In Poltava region, an explosion rang out during an air raid alert around midnight. According to preliminary data, there have been no casualties.

"The enemy attacked Poltava region. During the air raid alert, the sound of an explosion was heard in Myrhorod district," Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin posted on Telegram .

The information about enemy hits on critical or civilian infrastructure is being clarified, Lunin added.