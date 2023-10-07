Invaders Drop Munition From Drone On Village In Kherson Region, Injuring Rescuer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Vysokopillia, Kherson region, a rescuer of the State Emergency Service was seriously injured in the explosion of munition which was dropped by the Russian invaders from a drone.

"Around 15:47 on October 6, Russian military personnel dropped munition from a drone on one of the streets in the village of Vysokopillia, Beryslav district. An employee of the State Emergency Service was seriously injured in the explosion, he was hospitalized," the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office posted on Facebook .

A pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, the Russian army launched 78 strikes on Kherson region on October 5, killing two people.