Canada Demands To Punish Russia For Attack On Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia must be held accountable for the missile strike on the village of Hroza in Kharkiv region which killed 52 people.

“Canada strongly condemns yesterday's Russian missile strike on a village in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, killing over 50 civilians and injuring several others. Russia must be held accountable for its violations of international humanitarian law and war crimes in Ukraine,” Global Affairs Canada posted on X .

As reported, on October 5, Russian troops launched the missile attack on a shop and cafe in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv region, when a funeral repast was held there for a serviceman reburied in his native village. As a result of the strike, 52 people were killed, six more were injured.