Turkmenistan Builds Analogue Of One Of Sections Of Great Silk Road

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkmenistan is actively developing the infrastructure of
transport corridors in order to integrate its economy into the
world economy and increase the volume of mutually beneficial
contacts with countries around the world, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.
One of the most important projects is the construction of the
Ashgabat – Turkmenabat highway, which will be 600 kilometers long.
The highway will become a modern analogue of one of the sections of
the Great Silk Road. It will connect the eastern region of the
country with its center and provide direct access to cargo flows to
the international seaport of Turkmenbashy.
This will permit Turkmenistan to become a more attractive
transit hub for the countries of Central Asia and Europe. The head
of the Mary section of the construction of the third stage of the
superhighway, Rejep Eyeberdyev, spoke about this, writes
CentralAsia.
To date, more than ten thousand people and one and a half
thousand pieces of construction equipment are involved in the
construction of the highway. Dozens of large and small bridges are
being built along the route, as well as underground passages, car
service areas and payment terminals.
Construction of a bridge across the Karakum
River
On the Mary-Turkmenabat section, at the 322nd kilometer, a
bridge with a length of 241 meters is being built, and at the 442nd
kilometer, a bridge across the Karakum River with a length of 291
meters and a width of 38 meters is being built. This will be the
longest bridge in the country.
The construction of the“Ashgabat – Turkmenabat” highway is an
important step in the development of Turkmenistan's transport
infrastructure and strengthening its economic ties with countries
around the world.
