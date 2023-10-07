Falling Yen Making Japan A Precipitously Poorer Place

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japan's terms of trade – the price of exports relative to the price of imports – worsened for nine consecutive quarters after the second quarter of 2020. National accounts showed import prices rose by 60.7% while export prices only rose by 27.7% during the same period.

The reasons for this were two-fold. There was a rise in commodity prices due to both the recovery of the global economy from the Covid-19 pandemic, and the supply shock stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The other reason was the depreciation of the yen that resulted from the United States and Europe pursuing monetary tightening policies while Japan maintained a loose monetary policy .

The worsening terms of trade have affected Japan's national income. This loss of income was equivalent to 4.6% of real gross national income (GNI). Since the contribution of real GDP growth to the real GNI growth rate during this period was 8.8%, more than half of the contribution made by real GDP growth was undermined by trading loss.

At the same time, part of the trading loss was offset by the increase in net income received from abroad. The rise in interest rates abroad and the depreciation of the yen helped to push up real GNI by 3% during the period.