China-Russia 'No-Limit' Partnership Punctured By Power Prices

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China and Russia's supposed“no-limits” partnership has hit a wall over electricity and natural gas prices, a commercial spat that begs questions about the health of the wider strategic relationship.

Russian state-owned energy firm InterRAO has restricted electricity supplies to China's northeastern region since the beginning of this month due to China's refusal to pay a 7% price hike.

Separately, China has also reportedly refused to give final approval for the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project, designed to ship Russian natural gas to China via Mongolia, while Beijing and Moscow haggle over gas shipment prices.

China is Russia's largest electricity export market outside of the Eurasian Economic Union, which groups Russia and several other former Soviet states.

Last month, Russia announced the introduction of export duties linked to the rouble exchange rate on a wide range of goods including oil and gas. The duty rate will range from 4% to 7% if the rouble is weaker than 80 per US dollar; it is currently trading at around 98 to the dollar, Reuters reported .

In late September, InterRAO said it would raise electricity prices on October 1 by 7% for customers in China, Mongolia, Azerbaijan and the breakaway Georgian region of South Ossetia.

Some Chinese commentators have opined that Russia's electricity price hike is unreasonable while noting that Russia sells crude oil to India at a heavier discount than it allows China.

Before the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February 2022, the Russian rouble had floated at around 75 rubles per dollar for about two years. In March last year, however, the ruble collapsed to 134 per dollar due to Western sanctions but then strongly rebounded to 54 per dollar in June as questions about the efficacy of sanctions rose.

The ruble had eased again to around 80 in April this year and has been trading at around 100 since August.

Russia wants China to pay more for its power in line with the ruble's recent depreciation. Image: Facebook

On October 2, the InterRAO said it had successful negotiations with Mongolia, which agreed to pay the higher prices. The state firm said it was still negotiating with China and has started to impose partial supply restrictions while negotiations are ongoing.