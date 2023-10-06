UAE: Decarbonisation Transforming Our Energy System, Says Top Official

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 10:46 PM

Last updated: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 10:50 PM

Hitachi Energy has been initiating effective actions to accelerate decarbonisation, creating solutions to shift from fossil fuels to clean energy and helping the UAE achieve global net-zero goals for a sustainable energy future, a top official said in Abu Dhabi.

Marching ahead with its sustainability plan, the company achieved 100 per cent fossil-free electricity in its operations last year. Currently, the global technology leader is driving towards being carbon-neutral in its operations by 2030.

“Decarbonisation is transforming our energy system, driving an accelerated shift from fossil-based to renewable power generation and electrification of transportation, industry and buildings sectors. This is creating the need to optimise energy both locally and system-wide leading to a complex 'system of systems' that must be integrated and managed,” Dr Mostafa AlGuezeri, managing director for the UAE, Gulf, Near East, and Pakistan at Hitachi Energy, told Khaleej Times in an interview at ADIPEC's decarbonisation zone.

Dr Mostafa AlGuezeri, managing director for the UAE, Gulf, Near East, and Pakistan at Hitachi Energy

“Digitalisation is the only way to manage this complexity, simplifying the contextualisation of massive amounts of data. But this must be balanced with managing and optimising today's operations. Hitachi Energy can help navigate complex energy landscape, with the right combination of connected products, software-based solutions, and digitally enabled services.”

Renewable energy assets

Dr AlGuezeri noted that its Energy Connect platform, powered by IoT and AI technologies, can provide reliable real-time data acquisition and analysis to optimise the performance of renewable energy assets, such as wind turbines and solar panels, and improve their overall efficiency and reliability.

“This can lead to reduced downtime, longer asset life, and lower maintenance costs. The platform can also enable more informed decisions on energy usage and distribution, ultimately contributing to the decarbonisation of the energy system and combatting climate change.”

Reduce carbon footprint

Dr AlGuezeri pointed out that Hitachi Energy's approach to decarbonisation has been focused on helping customers reduce their carbon footprint with the help of innovative technologies and digital energy management solutions.

“The company contributes to the environment and society by adhering to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 7, in particular – to ensure access to affordable, reliable, and modern energy for all.”

Dr AlGuezeri said Hitachi Energy's EconiQ portfolio – launched late last year, serves as a testament to the firm's dedication to sustainability.

“Through EconiQ Consulting and EconiQ Implementation services, we empower customers to drastically reduce their carbon footprint and achieve their sustainability goals.”

COP28 UAE

He added that the company has“high expectations” from COP28 UAE.

“We are looking forward to seeing bold and practical solutions to the pressing issue of climate change, and we hope that the conference will pave the way for collaborative efforts between governments, businesses, and other stakeholders to mitigate the impact of climate change.”

ADIPEC 2023 concluded with the global energy industry delivering a clear message that it is united in its commitment to decarbonise and to fast-track the energy transition while continuing to meet global energy needs. The event achieved a record-breaking attendance of more than 184,000 visitors from 160 countries, the largest edition of ADIPEC ever.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: Meet Kenyan engineer who dances in waste dumps for sustainability

UAE launches wind programme that will power over 23,000 homes per year

UAE's low carbon energy transition is a leap forward