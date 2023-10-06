(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))





São Paulo – The Syrian Ministry of Electricity announced a call for offers for the purchase of SF6 circuit breakers rated for 15 kV and 66 kV voltages, in which national and international suppliers are eligible to participate, according to information made public by the Syrian Embassy in Brasília. The deadline for submitting bids is November 20.

According to a notice from the Public Establishment for Transmission and Distribution of Electricity (PETDE), the tender also requires spare parts, maintenance and operation tools, and factory testing.

Interested parties can obtain a copy of the call for offer's terms and conditions on PETDE's website or from its Contracts and Loans Department upon payment of a fee. Companies need to pay a bid bond and a performance bond upon submission of offers.

The delivery period for the first batch of eight circuit breakers is eight months, and for the second batch, with seven pieces of equipment, is 12 months. Products must be delivered to Lattakia or Tartous ports or PETDE warehouses if arriving by land.

More information can be found on PETDE's website or with the Syrian Embassy in Brasília.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

©Omar Haj Kadour/AFP

The post Syrian Ministry floats tender for circuit breakers appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .