420 With CNW - US Nurses Association Recognizes Marijuana As Specialty Practice Area

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The American Nurses Association (ANA) has released a

formal statement

recognizing marijuana as a specialty practice area for nursing. The statement, which was released last week, highlighted that cannabis nurses would play a crucial role in providing patients with guidance and education on how to incorporate cannabis into treatment.

Currently, the ANA represents more than 5 million nurses across the United States. The organization's president, Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, stated that...

