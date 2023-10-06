Investornewsbreaks Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) Announces Participation At 8Th Annual Dawson James Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX)

is an innovation activation company focused on the discovery, development and deployment of technologies that monitor and modulate the immune system. The company today announced that it will present at the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at the Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, Florida. Aditxt's Chief Executive Officer Amro Albanna will deliver the company's presentation and conduct in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Albanna's presentation is slated to begin at 9 a.m. ET on Oct. 12 in Preserve Ballroom B.

To view the full press release, visit



About Aditxt Inc.

Aditxt is an innovation activation company focused on the discovery, development and deployment of technologies that monitor and modulate the immune system. The company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, with operations in Mountain View, California, and Melville, New York. Aditxt's mission of“Making Promising Innovations Possible, Together” is defined by its growing ecosystem of research institutions, global industry partners and shareholders who inform and inspire its mission. Aditxt's diverse innovation portfolio includes: Adimune(TM), Inc., developing and designing a new class of therapeutics for retraining the immune system to address organ rejection, autoimmunity and allergies; Adivir(TM), Inc., focused on identifying, developing and commercializing new ways to treat infectious diseases; and Pearsanta(TM), Inc., offering convenient, rapid, personalized, and high-quality lab testing -anytime and anywhere at their CLIA certified and CAP accredited clinical laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. For more information, visit the company's websites at

,



and

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ADTX are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN