Qatar Grand Prix: Lusail Circuit Comes Alive As Verstappen Takes Pole

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The twisty and fast Lusail International Circuit track provided a great spectacle on Friday, even as champion-in-waiting Max Verstappen took the pole position for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix.

Thousands of fans flocked the renovated circuit for the free practice and qualifying session on Friday. And they were in for a treat as Verstappen produced a masterful lap on his Red Bull to take his 10th pole position of his remarkable season in a time of 1 minute 23.778 seconds.

The Dutch rider may not even have to wait until Sunday's Grand Prix to be crowned as champion for the third time in a row. The 26-year-old can seal the title if he out-scores his teammate Sergio Perez by three points in the 19-lap sprint race on Saturday.

While Verstappen was at his best on Friday, mistakes crept in from other drivers as they struggled to find grips with the Lusail track's high-speed layout and its new asphalt, with the dust coming from the desert terrain making it even harder on a windy night.

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were second and third fastest on the night, but their lap times were wiped out post-qualifying for exceeding track limits. The duo's nightmare proved to be a blessing for Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who will start behind Verstappen on Sunday in second and third place respectively.

“Great start to the weekend,” said Verstappen, who will bid for this 14th win of the season on Sunday.“It's quite tricky out there, but I'm very happy to be on pole. It's been a good day for us. Let's make sure on Sunday we have a good day as well,” he added.

With all that has happened in the qualifying, the sprint race under the lights promises to be a spicy one as driver's will be keen to make up for their mistakes. With no pit stops allocated, points are awarded to the top eight finishers in the sprint and Verstappen is in a prime position to wrap up the title.

Off the track, fans were impressed by the redesigned Lusail circuit. The introduction of Lusail Hill – a dedicated elevated viewing area at the end of Turn 1 – proved a hit as the spectators had more viewing options of the track. The new grandstands added at Turn 2, 3 and 16 were also packed as the crowd enjoyed the action-packed qualifying session.

The circuit's new pits and paddock complex also came in for praise from the drivers, with the added tunnels making it easier for officials and fans to move around. Former Renault and Haas driver Romain Grosjean, who races now in the IndyCar in the US, said he was impressed by the infrastructure in Qatar.

“It looks amazing. I have never come here before, so it's my first time. But it's a very impressive infrastructure. I have not driven on this track, so it's difficult for me to judge. But it looks fun and very fast,” said the Frenchman , whose F1 career came to an end in spectacular circumstances as he picked up burn injuries in a dramatic and terrifying accident in Bahrain in 2020.

“It's good news that Qatar will host the F1 at least until 2032. There's such a warm welcome here from the airport to the hotel and at the circuit,” Grosjean added.

