Nitin Gadkari Approves Infra Projects Worth ₹154.25 Cr For Rain-Hit Himachal Pradesh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced that schemes worth ₹154.25 crore had been approved for the Una and Kangra region of Himachal Pradesh under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CIRF), according to ANI reports.

With this approval, two bridges will be constructed on the Swan River at a cost of ₹50.60 crore and Pong Dam on the Beas River at a cost of ₹103.65 crore, Gadkari said.

He noted that Himachal Pradesh has recently been affected by natural disasters and there was a detailed discussion in this regard with the BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on the need for new infrastructure projects in the state.

Earlier in September, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a resolution demanding the Union government to declare destruction caused by recent heavy rains in the state as a“national disaster”, ANI reported.

Incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to multiple landslides and cloudbursts in several places. The monsoon fury has also damaged several roads and bridges in the state informed that Himachal Pradesh has incurred a loss of ₹12000 crores in the rain-induced calamities during the monsoon this year so far his visit to disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh, Gadkari had assured that the central government would extend all possible help to the affected, as per ANI reports.

\"There has been unprecedented damage to the roads, bridges, and private property due to flash floods, landslides, and cloudbursts triggered by heavy rains,\" he had said, adding that ₹400 crore will be released by the Union Government under CIRF so that repair and restoration works can be undertaken on a war footing NHAI will also bear the cost of repairing the link roads up to one kilometer along the National Highways in apple belts, he added.

(With ANI inputs)

