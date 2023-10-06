(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Russian politician and former intelligence officer Vladimir Putin, serving as the president of Russia since 2012, has turned 71 years on 7 October on 7 October, 1952, in Leningrad, Soviet Union, Putin is the youngest of three children of Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin and Maria Ivanovna Putina say, his grandfather, Spiridon Putin, was a personal cook to Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin. His father was a conscript in the Soviet Navy, serving in the submarine fleet in the early 1930s. But during Nazi German invasion of Soviet Union, his father served in the destruction battalion of the NKVD, but in 1942 transferred to the regular army and was severely wounded in 1942.A graduate in law from the Leningrad State University -- now Saint Petersburg State University -- in 1975, he also received his Ph.D. in economics at the Saint Petersburg Mining University for a thesis on the strategic planning of the mineral economy in 1997 from studies, he also studied German at Saint Petersburg High School and speaks German as a second language. He practice sambo and judo:Putin joined the KGB in 1975 and trained at the 401st KGB School in Leningrad's Okhta. In his career, he was transferred to New Zealand, East Germany, and other places was appointed as deputy chief of the Presidential Staff in 1997 by President Boris Yeltsin and then chief of the Main Control Directorate of the Presidential Property Management Department was appointed First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Staff for the regions in 1998 and was appointed head of the commission was appointed one of three first deputy prime ministers in 1999 and was appointed acting prime minister of the Government of the Russian Federation by President Yeltsin has held continuous positions as president or prime minister since 1999. He served as prime minister from 1999 to 2000 and from 2008 to 2012, and as president from 2000 to 2008 and since 2012.



