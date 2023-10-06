World Cotton Day 2023: 7 Reasons To Choose Cotton Over Synthetic

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover why cotton is the sustainable choice over synthetic fabrics, benefiting you and the environment.

Cotton decomposes naturally, reducing waste, while synthetics linger for centuries, harming the planet.

Choosing cotton encourages eco-friendly farming practices, reducing pesticide and water use.

Cotton is harvested annually, unlike synthetics dependent on finite petrochemicals.

Cotton is gentle on the skin, while synthetics can cause allergies and discomfort.

Cotton doesn't shed microplastics in the wash, curbing waterway pollution caused by synthetic fibers.

Natural cotton's breathability keeps you comfy, unlike synthetics that trap heat and moisture.

Cotton production requires less energy than energy-intensive synthetic fabric processes.