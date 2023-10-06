Kerala News LIVE: Trains Running In Kerala To Delay For New Vande Bharat Express; Measures Likely To Prolong

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.23 AM: One dead after cargo lorry overturns in Malappuram
A cargo lorry overturned in Vattapara of Malappuram district on Friday at 4 am leaving one dead and the other injured. The deceased is Gopal Jadhav (41), a native of Karnataka.
Karnataka native Prakash was brought to the highway police hospital after being flung from the vehicle when it overturned.
8.14 AM:
Trains running in Kerala to delay for new Vande Bharat Express; measures likely to prolong
Regarding the issue of trains being delayed for Vande Bharat on the Ernakulam-Ambalapuzha route, there is little chance of an immediate fix. This is a result of the slow rate at which the track on this single-track stretch is being doubled. According to AM Arif, MP, the Thuravoor-Ambalapuzha route, which has been awarded authorization to double the route, can only begin construction work by December.
