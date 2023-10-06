Kazakhstan Boosts Freight Transportation To Its Central Asia Neighbors

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 7. The volume of
cargo transported by rail between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
amounted to over 20 million tons from January to August 2023, which
is 26.5 percent more than in 2022, Trend reports.
This was stated during a meeting between the leadership of
Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ, national company) and the heads of the
railway administrations of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in Astana.
At the same time, cargo transportation between Kazakhstan and
Kyrgyzstan increased by 12 percent from January to August 2023
compared to last year.
During the meeting, positive dynamics of cargo transportation
between the countries were noted.
In addition, railway workers discussed current issues in the
field of transport.
The parties discussed issues of further development of
cooperation.
The discussion was about ensuring uninterrupted transportation
of goods (coal, fuels and lubricants, food products) and improving
the quality of services provided.
Freight turnover on the Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) network has
increased to 179.1 billion net tons from January through August
2023, which is 7.7 percent higher than the same period last
year.
More than 69 million tons of coal were transported by rail. Of
these, 48 million tons were shipped throughout the republic, and
20.8 million tons were exported.
Over the past period, over 43.1 million tons were delivered to
the thermal power plants, which is 950,000 tons more than the same
period last year. Over 4.8 million tons of household coal were
transported, which corresponds to the 2022 level.
Grain loading from January through August 2023 amounted to more
than 7.7 million tons, which is 45 percent more than the same
figure in 2022.
