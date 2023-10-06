Kazakhstan Boosts Freight Transportation To Its Central Asia Neighbors

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 7. The volume of cargo transported by rail between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan amounted to over 20 million tons from January to August 2023, which is 26.5 percent more than in 2022, Trend reports.

This was stated during a meeting between the leadership of Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ, national company) and the heads of the railway administrations of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in Astana.

At the same time, cargo transportation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan increased by 12 percent from January to August 2023 compared to last year.

During the meeting, positive dynamics of cargo transportation between the countries were noted.

In addition, railway workers discussed current issues in the field of transport.

The parties discussed issues of further development of cooperation.

The discussion was about ensuring uninterrupted transportation of goods (coal, fuels and lubricants, food products) and improving the quality of services provided.

Freight turnover on the Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) network has increased to 179.1 billion net tons from January through August 2023, which is 7.7 percent higher than the same period last year.

More than 69 million tons of coal were transported by rail. Of these, 48 million tons were shipped throughout the republic, and 20.8 million tons were exported.

Over the past period, over 43.1 million tons were delivered to the thermal power plants, which is 950,000 tons more than the same period last year. Over 4.8 million tons of household coal were transported, which corresponds to the 2022 level.

Grain loading from January through August 2023 amounted to more than 7.7 million tons, which is 45 percent more than the same figure in 2022.