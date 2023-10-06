Ukraine's Commercial Vehicle Market Recovering In Sept 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In September 2023, a total of 1,012 new commercial vehicles were registered in Ukraine, which is 6% higher compared to August 2023 and 65% higher compared to September 2022.
The relevant statement was made by UkrAutoprom Ukrainian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Last month a total of 1,012 vehicles (freight and special purpose) were sold in the Ukrainian new commercial vehicle market, which is 6% higher compared to August 2023,” the report states.
According to UkrAutoprom, this amount is also 65% higher compared to September 2022.
At the same time, in contrast to September 2021, Ukraine's new commercial vehicle sales reduced by about 29%.
In terms of the number of vehicles sold last month, the Top 5 manufacturers were as follows: Renault (214), Scania (106), Ford (98), Peugeot (79), and Volkswagen (61).
In January-September 2023, Ukraine's fleet of freight and special-purpose vehicles expanded by 8,132 new vehicles, which is 65% higher compared to the same period last year.
A reminder that a total of 5.7 thousand new light motor vehicles were registered in Ukraine in September 2023, which is 67% higher compared to the same period last year.
