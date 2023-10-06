Lebanon's Naval Forces Rescued 125 Migrants At Sea

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 7 (NNN-NNA) – The Lebanese navy, yesterday rescued 124 Syrians and one Lebanese, on board an illegal immigration boat, off the shores of al-Mina, in the northern city of Tripoli, near the Palm Islands.

The boat had set off from al-Abda Beach, however, its engine broke down yesterday afternoon. The passengers called for help from the army naval forces, whose members immediately intervened and rescued them.

The boat and passengers were transferred to the port of Tripoli, and were provided with first aid immediately.

Over the past three years, Lebanon witnessed rising attempts at illegal immigration by sea to Europe, amid the country's financial crisis, which has plunged many Lebanese families into poverty.– NNN-NNA