Naftogaz Group's Portfolio Of Non-Resident Customers Expands To 148 Companies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naftogaz Group's portfolio of non-resident customers has increased to 148 companies since early 2023. A total of 2.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas is being stored by foreign customers in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities at the moment.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Board Chairman Oleksiy Chernyshov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over nine months of 2023, despite the war and potentially related risks, Naftogaz Group's portfolio of non-resident customers has expanded to 148 companies. As of today, Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities are containing 2.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas owned by foreign customers,” Chernyshov wrote.

On October 5, 2023, Naftogaz received 14 requests from non-resident customers to pump gas into Ukrainian gas storage facilities in 'customs warehouse' mode.

A reminder that, at the end of September 2023, Ukrainian gas storage facilities contained more than 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas.