Azerbaijani Judokas To Compete In Aktau Asian Open 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijani
judokas will contest medals in the Asian Open 2023 to be held in
Aktau, Kazakhstan on October 7, Trend reports.
Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 14 judokas.
The two-day tournament will bring together more than 240 judokas
from 10 countries.
