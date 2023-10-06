(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Summary of Weekly Real Estate Transactions for the Week Ending 06 October 2023



Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 9.5 billion in total during the week ending 06 October 2023. The sum of transactions was 1445.



248 plots were sold for AED 1.75 billion, 1,197 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.18 billion.





The top three transactions were a land in Jumeirah Second sold for AED 100.44 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 100 million in Al Hebiah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 70.33 million in Al Hebiah Fourth in third place.



Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 78 sales transactions worth AED 319.83 million, followed by Madinat Hind 4 with 60 sales transactions worth AED 98.25 million, and Madinat Al Mataar with 18 sales transactions worth AED 130.27 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 220 million in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 200 million in Zaabeel First, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 95 million in Al Thanayah Fourth.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 4.2 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Wasl, mortgaged for AED 2.4 billion.

110 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 392 million.



