Political Modernization Considered As Historic Achievement In Partisan Life - Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra)-- Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs, Haditha al-Khrayshah said that what has been achieved with regard to political modernization is a historic achievement in Jordanian political and partisan life, and everyone must engage in political and party work.In an interview with Jordan Television's "60 Minutes" talk Show, the minister also said , "Not all Jordanian citizens are required to belong to parties," stressing that His Majesty King Abdullah II has guaranteed the outcomes of the Royal Commission for Political Modernization.He pointed out that the government stands at equal distance from all candidates for the elections for the permanent office and the presidency of the Lower House.With regard to appointing those who engaged in political parties as ministers, al-Khrayshah said, "I'm not the only partisan minister in the current government or previous governments, adding that I'm a partisan, but this should not be directed at supporting one party at the expense of another, nor do I have any power to impose any program on any party."On youth, he said that, "Our Jordanian youth are active and aware," noting that the Elections Law stipulates that the political party lists running for the seats of the general electoral district shall include a young person under the age of 35 years among the first five candidates, as well as at least one woman among the top three candidates and the following three candidates.