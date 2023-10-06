Russians Thoroughly Study Intel Data Before Firing Iskander Missiles Ihnat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders are thoroughly studying all the intelligence data before firing expensive Iskander missiles at Ukraine's territory.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat on the air with Ukrainian Radio , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“All the data are carefully analyzed, studied prior to the attack. They do not fire Iskander missiles just like that. The missile costs millions, and they do not have many of them overall. Thus, the enemy calculates plans in detail, uses all the intelligence data,” Ihnat told.

In his words, Russian collaborators may adjust enemy missile strikes in frontline settlements. Additionally, Russians can intercept mobile phone calls and use the data shared on the social media.

A reminder that, on October 5, 2023, Russian troops launched a missile strike on a café and shop in the Kharkiv region's village of Hroza. At the time of the enemy attack, a memorial service was taking place there for the fallen defender of Ukraine, who had been reburied in his native village. At least 52 people were reported killed, including the deceased man's wife, son and daughter-in-law. Six more people were injured.

According to the data from law enforcement officers, the fragments of Russia's Iskander-M missile were found at the scene.

Photo: in