NBU Liquidates Ukrbudinvestbank

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has decided to revoke the banking license and liquidate JSC Ukrainian Construction and Investment Bank (Ukrbudinvestbank).
"The National Bank of Ukraine..., upon the proposal of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, adopted a decision dated October 5, 2023, No, to revoke the banking license and liquidate JSC Ukrainian Construction and Investment Bank,” the report says.
On September 7, the National Bank recognized Ukrbudinvestbank as insolvent.
