Nobel Prize In Literature Goes To Norwegian Playwright Jon Fosse

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Norwegian
playwright Jon Fosse, the Nobel Committee of the Royal Swedish
Academy of Sciences announced, Azernews reports,
citing Kabar.
The playwright was awarded the prize for "his innovative plays
and prose which give voice to the unsayable."
According to the Swedish Academy's Permanent Secretary Mats
Malm, who announced the name of the winner, the playwright was
driving to his country home when he received a phone message
informing him that he had won the prize.
Fosse was born in 1959 and lives in Bergen, Norway. He made his
debut in 1983 and has published 40 books in various genres, which
have been translated into as many languages. Fosse is one of
Europe's most popular playwrights. His plays have been performed
about 800 times.
MENAFN06102023000195011045ID1107204725
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.