Turkish FM Vows To Continue Anti-Terror Operations In Iraq, Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 6 (KUNA) - Turkiye to resolutely continue anti-terror operations in Iraq and Syria, the Turkish Foreign Minister affirmed Friday.

"As an ally of Ankara, Washington must also stop working with PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria," Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call today as reported by the official Anadolu News Agency.

Regarding the US forces shooting down of a Turkish drone in Syria, they agreed on the need for effective deconflict mechanism for air operations in Syria without hindering the fight against terrorism.

They also discussed the issue of NATO expansion. (end)

