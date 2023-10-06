EU Underlines Adherence To Diplomatic Solution On Iran Nuclear Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative Josep Borrell who is also the Coordinator of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), or the Iran nuclear deal, Friday expressed his determination to find a diplomatic solution.

In a statement tonight, he noted that on 14 September, he received a letter from the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom informing him about an issue concerning the implementation of Iranآ's commitments under the JCPoA.

The Foreign Ministers stated that Iran has been in non-compliance since 2019 and considered that this has not been resolved through the JCPoAآ's Dispute Resolution Mechanism, he said.

They expressed their intention not to take the steps regarding the lifting of further sanctions on JCPoA Transition Day on 18 October 2023, noted Borrell.

"Subsequently, as Coordinator, I consulted all JCPoA participants on the way ahead. Following these consultations, I note that as of today, the issue remains unresolved given the diverging views expressed. At the same time, participants reiterated their determination to find a diplomatic solution in the framework of the JCPOA," he said.

"I remain fully committed to continue all possible efforts towards the resumption of the full implementation of the JCPoA, a matter that was also discussed in the consultations," he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement Borrell said "The European Union welcomes the decision to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Narges Mohammadi for "her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all". (end)

