US Expels Two Russian Diplomats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Two Russian diplomats have been expelled from Moscow's embassy in Washington, the US State Department confirmed Friday.

The expulsion is in response to Russia's "specious expulsion of two US Embassy Moscow diplomats" last month, a spokesperson said, adding that "the State Department reciprocated by declaring persona non grata two Russian Embassy officials operating in the United States."

"The Department will not tolerate the Russian government's pattern of harassment of our diplomats," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"The Department's actions send a clear message that unacceptable actions against our Embassy personnel in Moscow will have consequences."

The retaliatory expulsions come at a time of incredible tension between the two countries as Russia continues to fight in Ukraine following its invasion last year.

In mid-September, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller warned that the US would respond to the expulsion of two US diplomats from Russia

