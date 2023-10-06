(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Fed Minutes Due Next Week
Monday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Columbus Day
Featured Earnings
Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) (Q1) Reported EPS of loss of three cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter.
Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) (Q2) Reported EPS of $1.02, compared to 58 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Markets are closed for Thanksgiving.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
NFIB optimism index (Sept.)
Wholesale inventories (Aug.)
Featured Earnings
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) Reported EPS of 65 cents, compared to 69 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) (Q1) Reported EPS of 14 cents, compared to 15 cents in the prior-year quarter.
E2Open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) (Q2) Reported EPS of four cents, compared to five cents in the prior-year quarter.
AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) (Q2) Reported EPS of 82 cents, compared to $1.04 in the prior-year quarter.
Wednesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Producer price index (Sept.)
Minutes of September FOMC Meeting
Featured Earnings
Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) (Q2) Reported EPS of seven cents, compared to six cents in the prior-year quarter.
Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) (Q2) Reported EPS of 29 cents, compared to 30 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of 11 cents, compared to loss of 16 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Building Permits (Aug.) The total monthly value of building permits in Canada declined 1.5% in July to $11.7 billion.
Featured Earnings
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of five cents, compared to nine cents in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Initial Jobless Claims (week of Oct.6)
Consumer Price Index (Sept.)
Featured Earnings
Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) (Q1) Reported EPS of 18 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) (Q3) Reported EPS of 51 cents, compared to 50 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.92, compared to $1.51 in the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Import Price Index (Sept.)
Consumer Sentiment (Oct.)
Featured Earnings
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) (Q3) Reported EPS of $6.33, compared to $5.79 to the prior-year quarter.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) (Q3) Reported EPS of $3.84, compared to $3.12 in the prior-year quarter.
BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) (Q3) Reported EPS of $8.87, compared to $9.55 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
GoldMining Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of one cent, compared to a loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter Food Group Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.03, compared to $1.24 in the prior-year quarter.
MENAFN06102023000212011056ID1107204700
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.