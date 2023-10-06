(MENAFN- Baystreet) Fed Minutes Due Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Columbus Day

Featured Earnings

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) (Q1) Reported EPS of loss of three cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter.

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) (Q2) Reported EPS of $1.02, compared to 58 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Markets are closed for Thanksgiving.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

NFIB optimism index (Sept.)

Wholesale inventories (Aug.)

Featured Earnings

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) Reported EPS of 65 cents, compared to 69 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) (Q1) Reported EPS of 14 cents, compared to 15 cents in the prior-year quarter.

E2Open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) (Q2) Reported EPS of four cents, compared to five cents in the prior-year quarter.

AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) (Q2) Reported EPS of 82 cents, compared to $1.04 in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Producer price index (Sept.)

Minutes of September FOMC Meeting

Featured Earnings

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) (Q2) Reported EPS of seven cents, compared to six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) (Q2) Reported EPS of 29 cents, compared to 30 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of 11 cents, compared to loss of 16 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Building Permits (Aug.) The total monthly value of building permits in Canada declined 1.5% in July to $11.7 billion.

Featured Earnings

Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of five cents, compared to nine cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial Jobless Claims (week of Oct.6)

Consumer Price Index (Sept.)

Featured Earnings

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) (Q1) Reported EPS of 18 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) (Q3) Reported EPS of 51 cents, compared to 50 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.92, compared to $1.51 in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Import Price Index (Sept.)

Consumer Sentiment (Oct.)



Featured Earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) (Q3) Reported EPS of $6.33, compared to $5.79 to the prior-year quarter.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) (Q3) Reported EPS of $3.84, compared to $3.12 in the prior-year quarter.

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) (Q3) Reported EPS of $8.87, compared to $9.55 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

GoldMining Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of one cent, compared to a loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter Food Group Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.03, compared to $1.24 in the prior-year quarter.

