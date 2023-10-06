Acclaimed Artist Fahren Feingold Passed Away At 43

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fahren Feingold in her art studio, Los Angeles, CA 2021

She leaves behind a legacy of creativity, innovation, and an enduring impact on the art world with her paintings emphasizing femininity.

- Fahren Feingold

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Untitled Space announced that celebrated artist Fahren Feingold tragically passed away at the young age of 43 after an accelerated battle with cancer. She leaves behind a legacy of creativity, innovation, and an enduring impact on the art world with her paintings emphasizing femininity. Feingold's ethereal watercolors gained recognition from collectors and critics alike for their sensitive, dreamy colors, graceful brush strokes, and depiction of the female figure. Represented by The Untitled Space since 2017, Feingold was featured in a number of solo exhibitions, group shows, and benefits presented by the gallery.

With her palette of bright pastels and soft colors, she invited viewers to step inside her dreamlike world, giving new voices to women of the past and present while exploring larger notions of female constructs in contemporary society. Her artwork and exploration of the female form empowered many and served as a testament to the strength of her artistic vision.

Born on September 19, 1980, in San Francisco, Feingold moved to Los Angeles in 1981 with her family. She displayed a prodigious talent for art from a young age and moved to New York City at the age of seventeen to study at Parsons School of Design. After earning her BFA between Parsons and Glasgow School of Art, she worked as a fashion designer for top brands including Ralph Lauren, Nicole Miller, and J.Crew, among others.

In 2016, she transitioned from fashion design to dedicating her career to her passion for painting. Her distinctive style, characterized by delicate, vivid watercolors that often explored themes of femininity, sensuality, and female empowerment quickly garnered attention and acclaim. Her work caught the eye of the legendary Nick Knight, who commissioned her for SHOWStudio, and the same year her paintings were featured at The Untitled Space in the group show“LIFEFORCE” curated by Kelsey and Remy Bennett.

In 2017 The Untitled Space presented her debut solo show“FAHREN FEINGOLD” curated by Indira Cesarine, followed by her 2018 solo show,“PEEP SHOW,” presented in collaboration between The Untitled Space and luxury brand Fleur du Mal, and her 2021 solo show,“WET DREAMS” at the gallery's location on Lispenard Street in Tribeca, NYC. Online solo shows included“Golden Touch” (2018),“NO END TO LOVE” (2020),“HIGH ON LIFE” (2021), and the benefit exhibit and auction“LIVING FOR LOVE” (2023), which supported women's mental health non-profit SEEK HER.

She was featured in the gallery's group shows“REBEL,”“INNOVATE,”“UNTITLED,”“ BODY BEAUTIFUL,”“IRL Investigating Reality,”“ONE YEAR OF RESISTANCE,”“SECRET GARDEN,”“UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN,”“The Female Gaze on Love, Lust & Longing,” as well as in SPRING/BREAK Art Show“(Hotel) XX” and“EDEN” Special Projects presented by The Untitled Space. Her work was additionally featured in the Art4Equality x SaveArtSpace's 2020 public art billboard exhibition throughout New York City, and at Sotheby's“Take Home A Nude” benefit exhibit and auction supporting the New York Academy of Art.

Other notable exhibitions included“Moving Kate”, curated by Nick Knight for SHOWstudio in London and The Mass in Tokyo;“The Vulgar” at The Barbican in London, curated by Judith Clark and Adam Phillips;“Red Hot Wicked” at Studio C Gallery in Los Angeles, and“Les Femmes” at Tethy's Art in Southampton, NY curated by Indira Cesarine.

Her watercolors featuring bold feminine nudes referenced her own photographs as well as imagery from early 20th century French erotica, and vintage American magazines from the 70s and 80s. Touted as“a trailblazing artist on a meteoric rise” by Vogue, Feingold's work was featured in many international publications that celebrated her visual aesthetic and captivating signature style.

On September 26, 2023, Fahren Feingold's untimely passing left a void in the art world. However, her artistic legacy lives on through her paintings that inspire and captivate audiences worldwide. Fahren is survived by her parents, David and Sandy, brother and sister-in-law, Jacob and Lisa, and three nieces.

The Untitled Space will continue to represent the artist's estate, with proceeds from future sales of her work to support some of the women's charities she held dear including feminist and equalitynow.

“I hope that Fahren Feingold's ethereal artwork continues to inspire future generations, as it has inspired me.” - Indira Cesarine, The Untitled Space

