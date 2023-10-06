Grand Opening Of Tai Ji Men Santa Clara Academy Benefits The Silicon Valley In All Aspects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kevin Park, Santa Clara Vice MayorCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a rapidly changing world, an increasing number of individuals seek harmony for their mind, body, and spirit, particularly in the Silicon Valley that is known as "the most competitive tech arena worldwide." On October 8th at 10:30 am in Santa Clara, Northern California, home to many global high-tech giants, Tai Ji Men will hold the grand opening of a new Academy.Esteemed local dignitaries, Nobel laureates, and diplomats are among the distinguished guests participating in the celebration either in person or via written and video messages. As part of the event, accomplished Chinese medicine practitioners, ophthalmologists, business psychologists, and dietitians will unveil the secrets to achieving the Five Jewels of Health, Wealth, Wisdom, Happiness, and Harmony.Tai Ji Men has been dedicated to enhancing the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of individuals and offers a great opportunity for tech professionals to nurture their minds, spirits by practicing the Tai Ji Men qigong. The grand opening events for the new Academies will take place on October 8th, 2023 at 10:30 am at 5155 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Santa Clara, California and on October 14th, 2023 at 11:00 am at 570 E. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, California.In addition to captivating martial arts performances and cultural displays, attendees will have the opportunity to explore a joyful welcome arrangement, a tech and creative cultural gallery, an immersive experience zone, an interactive photo booth, etc. All are welcome to participate in the festive event.As part of the grand opening celebration, there will be a series of grand performances in San Jose and Pasadena respectively. Details are listed below:Performances in San Jose★ October 6 (Friday)Theme: Back to the OriginTime: 7 - 9 p.m.★October 7th (Saturday)Theme: Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the WorldTime: 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.Venue: San Jose Center for the Performing ArtsAddress: 255 S Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA 95113Reserve free tickets at:Performances in Pasadena★October 15th (Sunday)Theme: Back to the OriginTime: 2 – 4 p.m.Theme: Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the WorldTime: 7 – 10 p.m,Venue: Pasadena Civic AuditoriumAddress: 300 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101Reserve free tickets at:In celebration of the grand opening of Tai Ji Men's Santa Clara and Pasadena Academies, Tai Ji Men will host a captivating cultural showcase encompassing martial arts, music, dances, and drama. The events will take place on October 6-7 at the renowned San Jose Center for the Performing Arts and on October 15 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium."Back to the Origin" presents the revival of a classic Sydney Opera House production and a rich cultural legacy spanning over 6,000 years."Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the World" is an artistic expression of martial arts that will fill the audience with positive energy and heartfelt blessings, creating a sensory and spiritual feast.- About Tai Ji MenTai Ji Men is an international non-profit cultural organization dedicated to preserving Tai Ji Men culture and promoting the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of world citizens. In the year 2000, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, established two Tai Ji Men Academies in California. This year, in October, Dr. Hong will be hosting the inauguration of a new academies in Santa Clara and Pasadena respectively.Over an extended period of time, Dr. Hong has led Tai Ji Men disciples and members of the Federation of World Peace and Love on self-funded tours across six continents to promote a culture of peace rooted in love and conscience. Dr. Hong played a pivotal role in establishing the United Nations' International Day of Conscience and received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from U.S. President Joe Biden in March of this year. This award recognized the 1.2 million hours that Dr. Hong and members of the Federation of World Peace and Love have dedicated to the United States.

