Announcing The 32Nd Annual Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival

2023 Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival

2023 Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Opening Night Film: Remembering Gene Wilder

2023 Silicon Valley Jewsih Film Festival Closing Night Film: Bella!

In-Theatre and Virtual Festival Runs October 15 – 29, 2023

The 2023 Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival (SVJFF) features an impressive slate of 30 films from around the world.The festival will feature four special in-theatre movie events at Icon in Mountain View and the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto. Also featured are dozens of virtual movie screenings on the Eventive platform, available for viewing 72 hours from the first scheduled screening."We are excited to offer audiences a wide array of 30 critically acclaimed films at this year's festival," said Tzvia Shelef, SVJFF Executive Director."From documentaries to dramas and comedy, there is something for everyone, including my own personal favorites, the opening night film"Remembering Gene Wilder" and the closing night film"Bella!". We are also fortunate to showcase a number of post-film programs with producers, directors, and other film talent."For the complete schedule of films, to purchase tickets, and for patron donor information, please visit .Highlights of the 2023 Silicon Valley Jewish Film FestivalOpening Night - Sunday, October 15, 7 pm at the Icon in Mountain View and will feature the acclaimed documentary movie Remembering Gene Wilder. After the movie, there is a special Q&A with Director Ron Frank and producers David Knight and Julie Nimoy (daughter of Leonard Nimoy).Closing Night - Sunday, October 29, 7 pm at the Icon in Mountain View with the timely documentary Bella! the story of Bella Abzug. After the movie, there is a special Q&A with the Director, Jeff Lieberman.Pre-Recorded Interviews Following Virtual Film Screenings.Musical Tales of the Venetian Ghetto, with Director and Musician Hershey Felder.March 68, with Director Krzysztof Lang.Israel Swings for Gold, with Director Jeremy Newberger.Four Hours a Day, with Director Ayelet Dekel and Author Orian Chaplin.Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, with Directors and Producers Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine.Closed Circuit, with Producer Nancy Spielberg and Director Tal Inbar.Shamir His Way, with Director Igal Lerner.Savoy, with Director Zohar WagnerFor the complete schedule of films, to purchase tickets, and for patron donor information, please visit .2023 SVJFF Press Images:About the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival:The SVJFF is a nonprofit volunteer organization that, since 1991, has promoted cultural diversity by providing opportunities to the Silicon Valley community to expand their knowledge of film that focuses on Jewish themes and cultures. Our mission is to showcase Jewish culture, traditions, and humor and spark dialogue around entertainment, art, politics, society, and global issues.

2023 SVJFF Trailer